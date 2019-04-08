Sign Up For Tulsa Superhero Challenge To Fight Child Abuse
The Child Abuse Network is getting ready for their upcoming Superhero Challenge event, a fun superhero-themed obstacle course and fun-run.
One of the co-chairs for the event Tara O'Mahony appeared on 6 in the Morning along with her daughter Maive who was dressed in her superhero cape.
It's a fun event with a very serious purpose, raising money to fight child abuse in our community. Proceeds help the Child Abuse Network provide intervention services for children involved in a child abuse investigation at no cost to family.
The superhero challenge is coming up from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28th at the Postoak Lodge, 5323 West 31st Street North.
Registration is only open until Monday, April 15. You can get more information and tickets at the Child Abuse Network website.