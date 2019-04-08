LA Dodgers' Kershaw To Pitch For Drillers
TULSA, Oklahoma - "One of the highest profile major leaguers to ever make an appearance for the [Tulsa] Drillers" will take the mound this Tuesday says the Drillers. Clayton Kershaw, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, will make an injury-rehabilitation appearance with the Drillers as he recovers from shoulder inflammation, announced the Dodgers Monday.
The lefthander has posted 153 wins with a 2.39 ERA in 11 big league seasons with the Dodgers. The Drillers say Kershaw will start the game against the Springfield Cardinals.
Last week, in a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, he threw 61 pitches in 4 1/3 innings. It is expected that his pitch count will increase for Tuesday's outing in Tulsa, say the Drillers.
The Drillers say this isn't the first time for a star Dodgers pitcher to play in Tulsa. During the 1991 season, Fernando Valenzuela pitched for the Midland Angels against Tulsa in front of 11,450 fans at old Drillers Stadium. Valenzuela was pitching in the minors before joining the California Angels later that season.
Starting time for Kershaw's start in Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.