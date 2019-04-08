News
Broken Arrow Public Schools Hosts Job Fair
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Public Schools is hosting a job fair Monday as they try to fill more than two dozen teaching positions for next school year.
The job fair is from 2 until 6 Monday evening in the Central on Main Ballroom in Broken Arrow's Rose District. The district says their job openings have a number of perks, including fully paid health insurance and retirement, tuition reimbursement, and mentoring programs for first-year teachers.
School representatives will be there to answer questions about the application process. You can apply right now online.