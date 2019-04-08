News
Arrest Made After Shooting Death Of Pittsburg County Man, Sheriff's Office Says
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - A 21-year-old man is dead after being shot in the middle of a road in Pittsburg County, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff Chris Morris said 18-year-old Tyas Short was arrested for the murder of Lane Crawley. The sheriff said Crawley and a woman were driving down the rural road when they were flagged down by Short and a juvenile.
Morris said there was a confrontation, and Short shot Crawley multiple times. Crawley died at the scene.
At this time, Morris said they believe the two men knew each other, but they don’t have a motive. The sheriff said they also questioned the juvenile involved, but that person has been released.
Morris said McAlester Police and OHP are assisting in the investigation.