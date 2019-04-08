Promposal Graffiti Investigated By Shawnee Police, District
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a graffiti prom invitation at Shawnee High School.
The vandalism was discovered Monday on the outside wall of the school’s performing arts center.
Even in the age of “promposals,” district coordinator Cherity Pennington said she’s never seen anything like this.
“I’ve worked with teenagers for quite a long time, and this is probably the most destructive promposal I have ever seen,” Pennington said.
The graffiti includes several references to Alice in Wonderland, along with a plea for ‘Alice,’ to ‘go to prom,’ with whoever painted it.
Going down this rabbit hole could cost the perpetrator much more than a few cans of paint and a corsage.
Pennington says district maintenance estimates an expensive cleanup process.
“In Oklahoma, if vandalism goes over $1000, that’s considered a felony,” Pennington said.
Shawnee Police are conducting a criminal investigation.
The school confirms they have surveillance footage of the area, and the suspect could end up with a date in court instead of a date to the dance.
“The last I heard, we’re sure that we are very close to finding out who did this,” Pennington said.