Sen. Lankford Praises Former DHS Secretary Nielson After Resignation
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is speaking out about the latest resignation from the Trump Administration.
The President asked Kirstjen Nielsen to step down from her role as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Nielsen will likely be remembered as the defender of the President's zero-tolerance policy which prosecuted anyone caught illegally crossing the border.
Lankford expressed his gratitude on Twitter.
"Our Nation cannot say thank you enough to Kirstjen Nielsen for her tireless work to honor legal immigration and stop people from using children as pawns for illegal immigration."