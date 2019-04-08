U.S. Marshals Hunt Down Pawnee County Rape Suspect In The Philippines
TULSA, Oklahoma - A suspected rapist is back on American soil after U.S. Marshals brought him back from the Philippines. Adrian Eddings is wanted in Pawnee County for rape and was recently featured as one of our Most Wanted Monday suspects.
Marshals said once they contacted Filipino police, they tracked down Adrian Eddings, then decided to deport him from their country, which is why he was escorted home in custody by a U.S. Marshal from Tulsa.
Investigators said Eddings hopped a plane to the Philippines and put his business and home up for sale in the town of Cleveland once he learned he was wanted. They say he chose the Philippines for a reason.
U.S. Marshal John Gage said, "he has a wife that is a Filipino citizen and he went, was staying with her family in Manilla."
While the warrant for Eddings says he's wanted for first-degree rape in Pawnee County, Marshals say there are pending warrants for rape in other states as well.
"He's a habitual rapist and he's going to continue to do it. He preys on children. This is the type of person no one wants in their society," Gage said.
Eddings was booked into jail at the first port of entry into the U.S., which in this case, was Atlanta. He's been booked into the Clayton County, Georgia jail for now.
"Pawnee County has already started the extradition process from Atlanta," Gage said.
He said people think running will give them their freedom, but it rarely lasts long when U.S. Marshals are on the hunt.
"People run. They run across the country. They run out of the country. All the federal agencies have resources all over the world. We can locate anybody. It's not that hard with today's technology," Gage said.
Marshals say bringing fugitives like this back to the U.S. wouldn't be possible without the help of other nations around the world.