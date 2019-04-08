Bristow Family Of 6 Lose Everything House Fire
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - A family of six is counting their blessings after a fire destroyed their house and everything in it. Daniel Miller is the father and says it's amazing how quickly life can get turned upside down.
"You know we had pictures and keepsakes and stuff like that that just was gone, just 10 minutes it was no more," said Miller.
His 14-year-old daughter was the only one home when the fire started. He says the power went out so she went out to the car to play on her phone and fell asleep.
Daniel tells me when the power went back on the fire started. A neighbor rushed over and pulled her safely out of the car.
"When he had pulled her out of the car, about two minutes later the car was gone. So if he wouldn't have pulled her out when he did, she wouldn't be here right now," said Miller.
Daniel says the support for his family has been amazing.
His boss at Contractors Portables put the family up in a hotel for two weeks and donated money for food and new clothes.
"Having our friends and family that have helped us through this, and you know my coworkers and my company and the support that we've had from everybody, it’s been a huge gift," said Miller.
Daniel says all they have left is one car and Daniel's work truck but they are thankful to be alive.
"We've got to you know fight and push forward and just start completely over and build ourselves back up and its a long road. It's a hard process," said Miller.
A family member has offered a place for Daniel and his family to stay until they are able to find a new place.