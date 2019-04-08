Tulsa Opera To Feature Transgender Woman In Lead Role, First Ever In The U.S.
TULSA, Oklahoma - The first baritone transgender woman with a lead role in a US opera is making her debut in Tulsa.
Lucia Lucas says she is ready to begin her intense work schedule in preparations for her debut at the PAC this May. Lucas has been performing in Germany for the last 10 years but she just got off a plane in Tulsa to make her historic debut as Don Giovani for the Tulsa Opera.
"What I hope to do is reduce the stigma and send the message that if people are trans it will be okay. But what do people want to do with their lives? That is the important thing," said Lucas.
Tulsa production company Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions, known for Emmy winning documentary "Boomtown: An American Journey", will be capturing Lucia's time here.
"Lucia Lucas being on a world stage that happens to be in Tulsa. This hasn't happened in the states and from what we can determine the world, and it's happening here in Tulsa,” said Kirkpatrick.
Lucia hopes she can be an advocate for both the opera and the LGBT community.
"When I show an audience that maybe hasn't encountered an LGBT person before, I hope I can be a good representation of someone who leads a happy and fulfilling life who happens to be trans," said Lucas.
Don Giovanni debuts the weekend of May 3 at the Tulsa PAC.
