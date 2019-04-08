Tulsa Police: Man Who Stole TPS Bus Played A Stupid Game
TULSA, Oklahoma - We're learning new details about the moments after police say a man took a Tulsa school bus on a joyride. Police say Oscar Aguilar stole the bus when it was parked at a Tulsa QuikTrip, still running with the keys inside.
"We had this gate locked, luckily. I don't know if they would've drove in," said Sutherland's manager Eric Villarreal.
Sutherland's surveillance video shows the school bus pull up to the store’s gate and stop.
"We just figured it had run out of gas, overheated. That is like a common thing to happen because we are the first exit off of 44, so most cars you know, if they do break down or something they come to our parking lot,” said Villarreal.
The video shows the man we now know is Oscar Aguilar get out of the bus and walk towards the street.
"You have got to think that if somebody is going to take the opportunity to do something stupid enough to take a bus that they are probably not going to look and make sure there is no children on there," said Tulsa Police Sgt Shane Tuell.
Police say they were pulling over every TPS bus they saw in East Tulsa Monday morning until one driver told them Aguilar was talking to them over the radio. Officers used that radio to convince Aguilar to give up his location.
"At first, officers thought he was intoxicated but it turns out he wasn't. He just decided he was going to jump in a school bus and take a joyride and I guess he thought his joyride was over," said Tuell.
Aguilar was arrested on complaints of auto theft and driving without a license.
"Sometimes, these guys don't realize when they play stupid games they win stupid prizes," said Tuell.