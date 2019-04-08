She says that Charlie went into the apartment where there was a man, a woman, and a teenager. Charlie told his grandma that the man went out the back window, around the apartment and took off on his bike. The teenager then grabbed the key to the bike’s lock off of the lanyard that was around his neck. Charlie tried to chase after the guy on the bike but wasn’t able to keep up with him. Traumatized Charlie went to the nearby Quik Trip.