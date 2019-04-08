Lighthorse Police Bringing Supplies to South Dakota Flood Victims
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - The Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department is preparing to deal with blizzard conditions, as they bring donated supplies to South Dakota.
An Indian reservation there is in a state of emergency after four people died during recent storms. On Monday officers loaded up a trailer full of supplies for the 13-hour trip to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
“It’s been hit hard,” Chief Robert Hawkins said.
The Oglala Sioux Tribe said people living there are dealing with extensive flooding damage and they’re expecting more than a foot of snow this week. It’s a stark contrast for Hawkins, who also stepped in to help during Hurricane Harvey.
“It’s gonna be cold, snow, wind. You know, it’s gonna be a whole different scenario,” he said.
He and five of his officers plan to spend several days delivering supplies and helping victims.
“They’re really hurting, really in need,” Hawkins said. “And we want to be able to provide the best support that we can.”
“It touches my heart. It really does,” Richard Buckley said.
Buckley, who is with the non-profit “Entertaining Angels,” stopped by Monday to donate some diapers.
“I just saw our people needed help and we just give what we can give,” Buckley said.
Donations have also poured in from the Choctaw Nation, the Walmart in Bixby and several churches.
“It’s that Oklahoma spirit that we all have in us,” Hawkins said.
The police department will accept donations in their lobby up until they leave at 7:00 Tuesday morning.