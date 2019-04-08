Stirling is representing Sharavesh legally in the U.K. She told the BBC that all the 14-year-old daughter wants "is to be reunited with her mother."

Stirling told the BBC that "no-one would really be aware" of the UAE's strict cyber libel laws, and accused the government's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (the equivalent of the U.S. State Department) of failing to warn British tourists.

The Detained in Dubai CEO said in a written statement that she had, "warned the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office that their advice to tourists is insufficient."

"When the UAE introduced Cybercrime laws, it rendered almost every visitor to the country a criminal," Stirling said. "Visitors to Dubai are rightfully unaware that they could be jailed for a facebook or twitter post made from outside the jurisdiction of the UAE, and made years ago."

On the Foreign Office website's "Travel Advice" page for the UAE, the British government does warn specifically that any online support for rival country Qatar can be an arrest-able offense in the Emirates, but only if visitors to the website follow a link to a second page on "local laws" are they warned about the broad anti-defamation rules.

On that page there is a warning that, "posting material (including videos and photographs) online that is critical of the UAE government, companies or individuals, or related to incidents in the UAE, or appearing to abuse/ridicule/criticise the country or its authorities, or that is culturally insensitive, may be considered a crime punishable under UAE law."