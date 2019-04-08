Rape And Sexual Battery Charges Dismissed Against Former Tulsa Oiler
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County's District Attorney dropped rape and sexual battery charges against a former Tulsa Oiler's hockey star.
Doug Lawrence had been charged in a 2017 incident. On Monday DA Steve Kunzweiller dismissed the charges.
"After reviewing this case we determined that moving forward with the prosecution was untenable at this time. Our request to dismiss the charges does not change the preliminary information we received. If further evidence is developed, we will review it accordingly. As always, the charging of a person with a crime does not alter that person’s presumption of innocence. That presumption remains until or unless a judge or a jury determines otherwise," said DA Steve Kunzweiller.
District attorney Steve Kunzweiller didn't release any more details about the decision to drop the charges.