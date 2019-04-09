Grady was the official standing in the way in December when the president wanted to oust Nielsen. The president would have had to place Grady in charge of DHS, given that she was the most senior Senate-confirmed official there.

A source on the House Homeland Security Committee says Chairman Bennie Thompson, whose responsibility it is to oversee DHS, was given no heads up on the departures. It's unclear if the White House gave Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, a Republican, any heads up.

These departures also come as Mr. Trump announced last week he wants to go in a "tougher" direction than his original pick for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Vitiello.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the flow of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, and his top officials' inability to fix the matter. In recent days, he has threatened to close the border, or at least large parts of it, if he doesn't get what he wants.

Arden Farhi and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.