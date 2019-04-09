"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," the statement added. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

Thirteen others plead guilty in their role in the scandal Monday, bringing the total number of guilty pleas to 18. It is unclear what penalties they will face. CBS News reported earlier this week that some have already consulted with a prison expert on how to survive time behind bars.

Federal authorities said Monday that Michael Center, the former men's tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Center was accused of accepting nearly $100,000 to help a non-tennis playing applicant get admitted as a recruit. Once enrolled, the student never played.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Massimo Giannullo, were not among those who plead guilty Monday. Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California's crew team to secure their acceptance. Loughlin posted a $1 million bond last month.

Last week, Gordon Caplan, a prominent attorney at the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, agreed to plead guilty for his role in the alleged fraud. Caplan was accused of paying $75,000 to have his daughter's ACT exam proctored and corrected by two individuals implicated in the scheme.