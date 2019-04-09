Pregnant Woman Shot, Police Look For Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a shooter after officers say someone randomly shot a pregnant woman in the head.
Police say the woman is expected to survive; so, now they are focusing on finding the person responsible.
Investigators say a rolling gun battle near 11th and highway 169 led to the shooting that also left several blocks closed as they searched for evidence.
Tulsa police say a man and the woman shot were just driving in the area when the driver of another vehicle began shooting - hitting their car and shattering the back window.
Their car then crashed into a fence.
Police say while the pregnant woman was shot, but the man in the car was not hit.
Police did canvass the neighborhood trying to get any useful information, and one house was actually hit by a random bullet as well.
At this point, detectives don't have a vehicle or suspect description.
If you saw a vehicle or someone shooting around 5:30 p.m. Monday in that area call Tulsa Police.