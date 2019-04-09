Police Chase Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 2 Suspects In Custody
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two suspects are now in custody after a police chase Tuesday morning that started in southeast Oklahoma City.
The suspects have been identified as 42-year-old Alvin Johnson and 42-year-old Cory Williams.
The chase was initiated by the Oklahoma City Police Gang Unit, officials said.
Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Oklahoma City, but the driver, Johnson, failed to pull over.
According to officials, the suspects reportedly threw a bag of marijuana out of the car during the chase.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also joined in on the pursuit.
Johnson appeared to be following traffic laws, but refused to pull over.
Watch the end of the pursuit as Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew overhead:
The pursuit came to a peaceful end in the 4900 block of S. Drexel Street in southwest Oklahoma City.
Both Johnson and Williams were taken into custody.