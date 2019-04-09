Heat Brings Increased Fire Danger To Oklahoma This Week
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Forestry Services warns of escalating fire danger through Thursday.
"Rangeland fuels where springtime green-up is lagging will be very receptive to sources of fire ignition and support problematic to extreme fire behavior," the agency said.
Recent high temperatures combined with dormant vegetation and increasing winds are cause for concern - particularly on Wednesday.
News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer recommends that Oklahomans:
- Refrain from outdoor burning
- Avoid activities that create sparks
- Keep cigarette butts in the car
- Don't drive through smoke
Even though temperatures are expected to cool, OFS says conditions support the possibility of wildfires. The greatest danger is in northwestern Oklahoma and the eastern half of the Panhandle, but there are near-critical conditions throughout much of the state.
“A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for 17 western Oklahoma counties including Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Woods, Ellis, Woodward, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Harmon, Greer, Kiowa, Tillman and Jackson Counties for Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with upgrade to Red Flag Warning expected,” Oklahoma Forestry Services said.