"The dates of these two games are down the road, but working ahead to schedule marquee opponents has become a necessity in today's college football world," said OU Athletics Director and Vice President Joe Castiglione. "My thanks to (Alabama Athletics Director) Greg Byrne in working to renew this home-and-home series between two of the most storied programs in the sport's history. Our last on-campus series with Alabama in 2002 and 2003 reflected the great mutual respect befitting of two iconic programs and fan bases, and we're happy that a new generation of supporters will also get to experience the best that college football has to offer in Norman and Tuscaloosa."