Suspect At Large After Pregnant Woman Shot, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a shooter after officers say someone randomly shot a pregnant woman in the head.
Investigators say a rolling gun battle near 11th and highway 169 led to the shooting that also left several blocks closed as they searched for evidence. Tulsa police say a man and the woman shot were while driving in the area when the driver of another vehicle began shooting, hitting their car and shattering the back window.
Their car then crashed into a fence. Police say the pregnant woman was shot but is expected to survive.
The man in the car was not hit. At this point, detectives don't have a vehicle or suspect description so if you know anything about the shooting, call Tulsa police.