Tulsa County Courthouse Treated For Bed Bugs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith confirms a few courtrooms on the first floor of the Tulsa County Courthouse were treated for bed bugs.
She said they have a seamless protocol to deal with this situation when it arises, and it was handled immediately. She said the building is safe and all operations are running Tuesday as normal.
Statement from Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith:
“The Tulsa County Courthouse has an open door as a public building. We have constituents from all walks of life with varying issues. After several occurrences, our “Building Ops” team has hired a private vendor who is on call to deal with the issue of bed bugs. They act immediately to avoid an infestation and disruption to the business of the Court House.”