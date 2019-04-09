News
OSBI: Charges Filed Against 5 Accused In Shooting At Langston University
Tuesday, April 9th 2019, 1:46 PM CDT
Updated:
LANGSTON, Oklahoma - The OSBI has filed charges against five men allegedly involved in the shootings at the commons apartment at Langston University a few weeks ago.
The shooting occurred in March.
Investigators say Marcus Crutcher, John Kannard, Ansio McCauley, Andre Maquis Morris, and Colby Alain Gill were booked into the Logan County Detention Center over the weekend.
According to police reports, one of the suspects told investigators they were at the apartment to buy marijuana.