Lighthorse Police Head To South Dakota To Help Reservation In Need
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A team of Lighthorse Police officers are on the road to South Dakota to help a reservation devastated by heavy flooding and severe winter weather.
The team met at Lighthouse Police headquarters and they left for South Dakota Tuesday morning, April 9. They say a lot of people were eager to pitch in and help those in need.
The group of six left Okmulgee for the Pine Ridge reservation, which is in a state of emergency right now because of blizzard-like conditions and heavy flooding. Lighthorse Police say they've been in touch with members of the Oglala Sioux tribe asking what they need.
The team is taking a variety of items - from non-perishable foods and First Aid kits to shovels and hip waders.
Chief Robert Hawkins says the crew will deal with dangerous weather to get there, but it's a risk they're willing to take.
"This is what we do. You know, we want to get out here and protect and serve, no matter who calls, no matter where it's
The police chief says the team will return home this weekend.