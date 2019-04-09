Bank of America said it boosted its minimum wage to $15 two years ago and has raised the hourly rate by more than $4 since 2010. In 2018, the company also gave employees two "special compensation awards," including bonuses and stock, "benefiting approximately 95 percent of our employees," Moynihan said in prepared testimony for Wednesday's hearing in front of the House Financial Services Committee. The awards totaled more than $1 billion, he said.