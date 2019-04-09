Tulsa Children's Museum Receives National Certification
TULSA, Oklahoma - Discovery Lab at the Tulsa Children’s Museum has been popular since it opened in 2013. Now, it has a national certification for the American Alliance of Museums, which is the highest honor a museum can receive.
“Of the more than 300 museums across Oklahoma, there are only 13 that have achieved accreditation,” said Ray Vandiver, Executive Director and CEO. “This accreditation speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of our staff and board of directors.”
One of the special exhibits they are hosting is called Animationland where kids can learn the basics of animation, character creation, sound effects, and you can make your own animated videos.
“This accreditation speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of our staff and board of directors,” said Vandiver.
100,00 parents and kids who come here each year confirm it, but he says it’s nice to have the national recognition.