Prescription drugs collected anonymously during take-back events are disposed of through high temperature incineration in a secure facility, which ensures the chemicals are completely destroyed. This is the safest option for the environment as flushing drugs or pouring them down the drain can contaminate our water supply and soil. It can also have a negative impact on aquatic life. And, no-longer needed drugs thrown in the trash can later be retrieved. Pets might not be discouraged by dirty kitty litter, which is often used to hide unwanted medications in the trash. That could also lead to accidental poisoning.