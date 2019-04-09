News On 6 To Host 'Drug Take Back Day' April 27
News On 6 is teaming up in support of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Swing by News On 6 on Saturday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to drop off any unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs. News On 6 is located at 303 North Boston Avenue in downtown Tulsa.
Why dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during a take-back program?
Taken without a prescription or not as directed, prescription drugs can become just as dangerous as drugs made illegally. They can also be deadly. And, according to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than half of people who misused pain relievers obtained them from a friend or relative.
Crushing pills to disguise them for disposal can be hazardous. It puts the handler at risk of exposure to the drug though skin contact or inhalation of dust particles. And, since many medications are intended to be released in the body over time, crushing pills can immediately release a dangerously high dose.
Prescription drugs collected anonymously during take-back events are disposed of through high temperature incineration in a secure facility, which ensures the chemicals are completely destroyed. This is the safest option for the environment as flushing drugs or pouring them down the drain can contaminate our water supply and soil. It can also have a negative impact on aquatic life. And, no-longer needed drugs thrown in the trash can later be retrieved. Pets might not be discouraged by dirty kitty litter, which is often used to hide unwanted medications in the trash. That could also lead to accidental poisoning.
If you can’t make it to News On 6 during Drug Take Back Day, you can also swing by the following collection sites on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
Pryor Walmart
4901 South Mill Street
Pryor, Okla.
Sallisaw Walmart Pharmacy
1101 W Ruth Avenue
Sallisaw, Okla.
Maryetta School
Stilwell, Okla.
Northeastern Health System Tahlequah - Parking Lot
1400 East Downing Street
Tahlequah, Okla.
For a full list of collection sites near you, check out https://takebackday.dea.gov/.
And, if you can’t make it out to a collection site on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, many communities offer year-round drop-off locations that are free and anonymous. In Tulsa, you can drop off no-longer needed prescription drugs at one of the three Tulsa Police Department divisions and at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Faulkner Building.
While the FDA, DEA and EPA all recommend take-back programs as the best way to dispose of no-longer wanted prescription drugs, if you do not have access to a convenient drug take-back program, follow these instructions from Think SMART Oklahoma as a last resort:
- Do not flush medicines down the toilet or drain.
- Keep the medication in its original container.
- To discourage consumption, add something very unappealing, such as used kitty litter or coffee grounds or rotten food. Do not crush the pills.
- Tape the container lid shut with tape, place in a sealable bag, and then place in a non-transparent container to ensure that the contents cannot be seen.
- Discard the container in the trash. Do not place in the recycling bin. Make sure your trash cannot be accessed by children, pets, or others who might be looking in the garbage for drugs or food. And please remember that trash disposal does not adequately protect people and our environment from exposure to potentially dangerous drugs.
And, for prescribed medicines you need to keep, there are ways to store them safely.
Medication lockboxes are available in different sizes with varying features. The Community Action Network (CAN) is providing free medication safes and safe disposal pouches to residents within their coverage area. Check out https://www.thinksmartok.org/safe-solutions to see if you qualify.
For additional information and resources, check out the links below: