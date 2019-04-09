News
Pedestrian Hit By At Least One Car On Interstate 244 In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after at least one vehicle hit a pedestrian on a Tulsa highway. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 244 near Utica.
Trooper Adam Wood said the pedestrian may have been hit by more than one vehicle while crossing the highway. Tulsa firefighters have the inside lanes of the highway blocked.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. We are working to learn their condition.
News On 6 has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story.