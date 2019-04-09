News
Tulsa Bakery Helps Animals By Selling Cookies
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa bakery says you can get a sweet treat and help an animal in need at the same time this month.
Barbee Cookies is supporting Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue during the month of April. Both locations will be donating one dollar for every special edition paw print sugar cookie they sell.
"We love people and animals, so we donate on a monthly basis to different organizations," said owner Kat Graham.
The animal rescue is almost $10,000 in debt due to medical bills from animals they've helped rescue. They say they've helped nearly 400 animals this year.
Barbee Cookies is also accepting donations of cat and dog food along with other supplies and toys to give to the shelter.