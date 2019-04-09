TCC Confirms Request Made For Milo Yiannopoulos To Speak On Campus
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Community College confirms it has received a request for right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to speak on campus.
The group Transparency for Oklahomans made the request and says they hope to have a good turnout for the speech. Yiannopoulos has proven to be a controversial figure on college campuses with many of his appearance sparking counter-protests.
TCC says the event is not yet confirmed and say they are not sponsoring the speech. School leaders addressed the request in a letter to students.
"While the views and ideas of Yiannopoulos do not reflect those of TCC, the First Amendment gives the sponsoring organization, Transparency for Oklahomans, the right to rent our facility to share those views."
Transparency for Oklahomans describes themselves as an "open records watchdog group". You can read the full TCC letter to students below.