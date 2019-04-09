2 Injured In Muskogee House Fire
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Two people are in the hospital after their house caught fire in Muskogee.
This is the second house to catch fire in Muskogee in just the last few weeks. Firefighter Taylor Etchison said when they arrived on the scene this time around, he knew it was serious.
"I just saw smoke so I knew that someone could be trapped in there," he said. "I found a male on the floor, pulled him out and started CPR immediately on the front porch."
Etchison said he doesn't consider himself a hero.
"As a fireman, that's my job," he said. "I feel like any guy here would do the same thing."
But Fire Marshal Derrell Jones said that's exactly what he is.
"Performing CPR immediately can save a person's life, and in this case, that's exactly what happened," said Jones.
Jones said the man and another woman inside were rescued by firefighters. They were both taken to the hospital, but Jones doesn't have an update on how they're doing. He said the homeowners did have a smoke detector.
"It was found going off, beeping as the fire was occurring," Jones said.
Unfortunately, firefighters found the alarm in a drawer, which means it might not have started going off until after the occupants were overwhelmed with smoke. Jones said it's a miracle firefighters got there when they did.
The fire marshal said they are still investigating the incident. He said they don't know the cause right now, but they believe the fire was an accident.