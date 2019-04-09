Tulsa Chamber Looking To Cash In On Route 66
TULSA, Oklahoma - Every summer brings tourists through Tulsa on their way, east or west, on Route 66 and there's growing momentum to encourage them to stop and visit.
The head of the Tulsa Chamber's effort to draw visitors said the marketing plan is to create an "experience."
"Route 66 obviously goes all the way to California," said Ray Hoyt, "but each one of us has a unique experience with Cyrus Avery. And all the neon that we have, that's different, and we have to focus on those assets and market that to visitors.
The city has started a grant program to help restore some of the iconic signage along the highway, like the one for Billy Ray's Barbeque in West Tulsa.
A nearby old gas station was empty for years but now it's been remodeled and soon that old building will have new neon too.
"We need to hang on to those and resurrect them and get them up and running again," said Amanda DeCourt, who works to help preserve Tulsa's historical buildings. "Any of the old neon that we have left, we can get those relit with the neon sign grant."
Businesses are realizing that Route 66 branding is a way to draw in customers and it works whether that's for a Goodwill thrift store or a small diner that caters to travelers.
Tulsa's Route 66 Commission is meeting to develop a more comprehensive marketing strategy, but some of it is as easy to understand as restoring those places along the highway that used to bring in travelers because they're back.
"Anything that's roadside transportation-related and all of those gas stations and automotive shops are finding new lives," said DeCourt who believes the popularity of the highway, and the experience of driving it, is increasing.
The Chamber notes as the city improves infrastructure, it's prompting businesses to invest in their property. Which they hope encourages tourists to stop in and spend money that stays here.