QuikTrip Expanding To Denver Locations
Tuesday, April 9th 2019, 8:37 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa-based QuikTrip is expanding into new markets.
The convenience store chain announced today it will begin building stores in the Denver area. QT says it chose the city because Denver has a large, booming population, and recently dropped some restrictions on beer sales.
"We really believe a lot of our people will take the opportunity to move to Denver and start the market," said Mike Thornbrugh of QuikTrip.
Right now, QT has more than 800 stores spread across several states.