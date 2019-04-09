Tulsa Mother Raises Money To Donate Cooling Station To St. Francis
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kim and Dan Thompson lost their first child Hailee at 39 weeks. She was stillborn after Kim’s umbilical cord had knots in it causing the air supply to Hailee to be cut off during contractions.
“The whole nine months nothing, every checkup was great,” said Kim.
But she says she knew as she was heading into the delivery room that something was terribly wrong.
“They hooked me up to the monitors and everything. I could tell on their face that something wasn’t right and then the doctor came in and confirmed that they couldn’t find a heartbeat,” she said.
Hailee was delivered on July 29th, 2008. According to the Thompson family, Hailee was the oldest stillborn child to be delivered at St. Francis South.
Now, ahead of what would’ve been Hailee’s 11th birthday the Thompson family is looking for a way to give back. They decided that they wanted to donate a cooling cradle to the hospital so that other families dealing with the loss of a child could have the time they need to say goodbye.
“I always wanted to do something to honor her but I didn’t know what,” Kim explained.
She says a cooling cradle seemed like the ideal donation to allow other families 24/7 time with their child as long as it takes them to grieve. Thanks to a close family friend who works in healthcare the Thompsons say they had three days with Hailee but some of that time they had to be separated because the hospital didn’t have that type of device for them to use.
“Even when they would take her way for a little bit it was hard,” said Dan Thompson. “To know that some families might not have the time that we had is hard because that was very important to us.”
After their sudden loss, the Thompsons learned that they were pregnant again that same year.
“The only way I can describe it and I know it sounds really bad but it was nine months of hell. The things that go through a mom’s mind, what did I do? How do I prevent this? You’re scared to do anything,” Kim explained during her second pregnancy.
Nathan, now nine, was born on August 2nd just days after the one year anniversary of losing Hailee.
“I don’t think I breathed fully until he came out and was screaming,” Kim said.
On December 10, 2015, Kim gave birth to their third child Emilee. Emilee was also healthy and is now 3-years-old.
“It does feel complete. I mean before it was like something was missing. When we had Nathan we were very happy with him but even he always wanted a sister and once we had Emilee it does feel complete,” Dan said.
So far, The Thompsons have been able to raise more than $2,000 through donations online. The cooling cradle will cost $5,000 and they hope to be able to deliver it to St. Francis South around the time of Hailee’s birthday this year.
If you would like to make a donation Click Here
A representative for St. Francis Hospital did say they will gladly accept the Thompson’s donation in Hailee’s memory. They were not able to confirm to us if Hailee was the oldest stillborn to be born at its hospital.