Thieves Steal Nearly $4,000 In Lawn Equipment From Bartlesville Business
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of professional lawn equipment from a business.
Jensen Tractor Ranch has been open for more than 30 years. The owner says the burglars were able to cut open the gate, pry open a door to the business and take about $4,000 dollars worth of equipment.
"They cut the padlock on the front gate and pried open this door and took, we think 14 chainsaws or trimmers off this rack, and 10 chainsaws of the rack down there," said Owner Dave Jensen, of Jensen Tractor Ranch.
Jensen said the burglars tripped an alarm but got away before he and Sheriff's deputies arrived. Jensen said this is a big hit to his small business.
"The only thing I can say is God help the people that stole it, cause they will get caught," said Jensen.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they believe the people who broke in and took the equipment were driving a dark-colored Ford or Chevy Pickup.
"We've got a lot of good loyal customers we plan to be here for many more years," said Jensen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 918-336-2583 or the Washington County Sheriff's Office.