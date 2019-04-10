News
Man Arrested After Walking Around Broken Arrow Park With Rifle
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after walking with a rifle near the playground and community center at Neinhuis Park.
A witness told investigators the man pointed the gun at people in the park.
When they arrived at the park, police found Richard Eugene Hubbard, 37, with a rifle on his shoulder and a holstered pistol.
Hubbard ignored police when ordered to the ground, so police put the community center on lockdown.
Officers say they had to pepperball Hubbard.
Police did not give a reason as to why Hubbard did this.
Hubbard is now in jail and faces charges of felony pointing of a firearm and obstruction.