BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after walking with a rifle near the playground and community center at Neinhuis Park. 

A witness told investigators the man pointed the gun at people in the park. 

When they arrived at the park, police found Richard Eugene Hubbard, 37, with a rifle on his shoulder and a holstered pistol. 

Hubbard ignored police when ordered to the ground, so police put the community center on lockdown. 

Officers say they had to pepperball Hubbard. 

Police did not give a reason as to why Hubbard did this. 

Hubbard is now in jail and faces charges of felony pointing of a firearm and obstruction. 

 