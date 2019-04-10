News
Tulsa To Launch New Rapid Bus Service
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa plans to launch a new rapid bus service on Peoria Avenue.
The new buses will stop at new stations that are under construction now, and offer more frequent buses.
The city is replacing 49 stops on Peoria with small stations that will provide some protection from the weather.
The stops with also offer walk-on, level boarding of the bus without steps.
The stations will have screens with real-time travel information, so there will not be any confusion about when the bus is due.
The new rapid bus service is expected to start on August 25th.