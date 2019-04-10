News
Body Of Missing Construction Worker Found, OHP Says
Wednesday, April 10th 2019, 5:06 AM CDT
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -
OHP confirms they have found the body of the missing construction worker.
OHP identified the victim as 36-year-old Edwardo Garcia.
It happened at an ODOT construction site along the Highway 48 bridge over Cimarron River in Creek County.
According to troopers, an excavator was laying a bed of rock in the river when the gravel bed collapsed and the excavator sunk with the worker inside.
This is an ODOT site; however, ODOT confirms the worker is not one of their employees and is contracted through another company.