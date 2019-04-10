News
Woman Arrested After Assault With Bat And Chase, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say, a woman was arrested after assaulting a man with a baseball bat and then leading police on a short chase.
Police say they receive a call around 8 p.m. Tuesday about an assault with a baseball bat.
Callers told police that Stephenie Carrell was near 2nd Street and Lewis arguing with a man while carrying a baseball bat.
Carrell continued to assault the man with a box cutter after he took the bat away, police said.
When police arrived at the scene, Carrell had left.
Carrell sped away when officers tried to pull her over, but she crashed into a parked backhoe at Utica and Latimer.
Carrell was booked into the jail on complaints of eluding, DUI, and possession of marijuana.