The Junior League Of Tulsa To Hold Gem Gala
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Junior League of Tulsa is part of an international organization of women promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community.
This weekend, they're putting on one of their biggest events of the year: the Gem Gala.
The Gem Gala is coming up on Saturday April 13th at the Tulsa Club Hotel.
The event begins at 7:00 p.m and includes a cocktail hour, dinner, and after party.
Sponsorships are still available.
For tickets and more information, click here.