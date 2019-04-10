Saturday afternoon highs will be regulated by the onset of precipitation. A slower start time would allow for highs in the lower 50s with a fast start time keeping us in the mid-40s. Our forecast keeps a high of 49 for Saturday afternoon with northeast winds gusting from 15 to 25 mph. This system will exit the area early Sunday morning with temps starting near the lower 40s before ending Sunday afternoon in the upper 50s. Our next storm system will arrive either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.