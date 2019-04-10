Wind Advisory, Fire Danger In Effect For Northeastern Oklahoma
A very strong storm system is ejecting across part of the plains today bringing strong winds for Oklahoma and unseasonably warm weather this afternoon.
Portions of the central and high plains states will experience a major late season blizzard. Severe thunderstorms are likely across part of central Kansas and southeastern Nebraska with critically high fire danger threats across the southwestern U.S.
The fire danger issues will remain high across Oklahoma due to gusty winds, low afternoon humidity and relatively dry vegetation. While some locations are beginning to “green-up,” other locations mostly west of the metro into western OK remain mostly dormant or not as green. The fire spread rates today are anticipated from 340 to 360 feet per minute across eastern OK with afternoon relatively humidity near 35 to 40%. Use caution and refrain from starting a fire or a spark today.
The temperatures will remain quite warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s along with a sunshine-cloud mixture. The stronger winds will begin by mid-morning and continue through the afternoon and early evening hours. A wind advisory will remain for most of the state for the day and into the evening hours with winds gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Stronger winds are likely along I-35 into western OK.
The storm system will spread lift across the state this evening, but a layer of warm air aloft may suppress all thunderstorm activity from occurring. I will continue to keep a very slight chance for a few high-based showers or rumbles of thunder that could develop from 9 p.m. tonight through 4 a.m. Thursday morning yet the odds are extremely low.
The cold front will move across the Tulsa metro Thursday morning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s tomorrow morning ahead of the boundary but should drop into the 40s for a few hours along and northwest of the I-44 corridor Thursday mid-morning before rebounding into the upper 50s Thursday afternoon across northeastern OK with lower to mid-60s still possible across southeastern OK.
West to northwest winds are expected to remain gusty from 20 to 35 mph with a very dry air mass across the state leading to another high fire danger Thursday afternoon.
Thursday evening temps will drop quickly into the 40s eventually resulting in Friday morning lows in the mid to upper 30s north and lower 40s south. Friday afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s along with north breezes and a sun-cloud mix.
A southern stream system will develop this weekend and spread rain chances into the state from the south to north by Saturday midday to evening. The state will remain on the top side or cool side of this system with any surface-based thunderstorm activity remaining well to our south. This means we are not expecting severe weather Saturday, but some pockets of locally moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall would be possible Saturday evening in a few spots.
Saturday afternoon highs will be regulated by the onset of precipitation. A slower start time would allow for highs in the lower 50s with a fast start time keeping us in the mid-40s. Our forecast keeps a high of 49 for Saturday afternoon with northeast winds gusting from 15 to 25 mph. This system will exit the area early Sunday morning with temps starting near the lower 40s before ending Sunday afternoon in the upper 50s. Our next storm system will arrive either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone
KOTV