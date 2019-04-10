35th Annual Muskogee Chili & BBQ Cook-Off This Weekend
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Get your forks ready - the 35th Annual Chili & BBQ Cook-off is coming to Muskogee April 13, 2019. The Exchange Club of Muskogee hosts the event to raise funds for local charities including CASA for Children and Kids Space, the Muskogee County Child Advocacy Center.
Teams of cooks will be producing smoked goodness, and you can buy a taster kit to sample. Categories include chili, chicken, pork ribs, hot links and brisket.
It's a big weekend in Muskogee with the Azalea Festival parade at 11 a.m. The cook-off is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with taster kit tickets available after the parade. They are one for $10, two for $15, or four for $20.
Jerry Stretch from Rattlesnake Mountain Smoke House treated News On 6 to some delicious smoked meats and beans.
There's also a concert Friday night featuring Wade Bowen and Bo Phillips. Net proceeds from the event go to the local children's charities. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.
The cook off and concert are at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston. Find out more at the Exchange Club Of Muskogee website.