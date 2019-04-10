A New Leaf Holds Garden Fest In Broken Arrow, Tulsa & Owasso
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's time to plant, and A New Leaf has what you need. You can get your spring plants and support a valuable local organization by attending Garden Fest on April 13.
A New Leaf helps people with developmental disabilities and Autism succeed by teaching life and job skills. They have residential and vocational programs.
One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is Garden Fest, where gardeners can purchase annuals, perennial and shrubs.
"Our secret ingredient is love," said Kevin Harper.
Their retail center is at 2405 S. Elm Place in Broken Arrow. In addition to the retail center, you can also purchase plants at the northwest corner of 51st and Sheridan and Cornerstone Shopping Center at 12400 E. 86th Street N. in Owasso.