Braggs Parents Concerned About Man Charged With Sexual Abusing Teen
BRAGGS, Oklahoma - Concerned parents in Braggs are asking why a man charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl is being allowed on school property.
Muskogee County prosecutors charged Kyle Malone in relation to an incident that happened New Year’s Day.
The sheriff's office said Malone is innocent until proven guilty and because he hasn't been convicted of the crime or been told to register as a sex offender, he’s within his rights to go where he chooses.
Malone is scheduled to be in court next week.