"For decades prior to Republican control of the Legislature, COLAs were given out of the funds, which put the pension systems in jeopardy of not being solvent. Not only did that threaten the solvency of the funds, it made it more expensive for school districts, local governments, and the state to borrow money. The pension reform laws Republicans put into place, along with our commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to shore up the pension funds, has protected the retirements of teachers, firefighters, police and other public servants. Following the law and sending this bill to be studied by an actuary will give the Legislature a more complete picture of the costs and impacts of granting a 2 percent COLA so that we have as much information as possible in front of us when we consider the bill next session."