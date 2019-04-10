Retired Oklahoma First Responders Frustrated Over Delay In Cost-Of-Living Raise
TULSA, Oklahoma - Despite 98 "yes" votes at the Oklahoma House of Representatives, a bill that would increase pay for public service retirees including police and fire, has hit a wall with the State Senate.
Senators did not vote on House Bill 2304 earlier this week, frustrating many police and fire unions in Green Country.
"I have no idea why the Senate is doing this," said Mark Secrist, Tulsa's Fraternal Order of Police President.
"I know next year is election year."
Secrist says it's been 11 years since police retirees have seen a pay increase, despite the cost of living increasing during that same time period.
"Cost of living has went up 26 percent, insurance rates have skyrocketed and they're still living off of wages they made in 2008," said Secrist.
Many lawmakers agreed, and the Oklahoma House debated and passed the bill to the Senate last month.
"It's something that's desperately needed. I think the time is now," said Avery Frix, a Republican from Muskogee, back in March when introducing the bill.
But despite it passing the House, the bill was not on the Senate's Retirement and Insurance Committee agenda on Monday.
Senate Pro Temp Greg Treat sent us a statement:
"For decades prior to Republican control of the Legislature, COLAs were given out of the funds, which put the pension systems in jeopardy of not being solvent. Not only did that threaten the solvency of the funds, it made it more expensive for school districts, local governments, and the state to borrow money. The pension reform laws Republicans put into place, along with our commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to shore up the pension funds, has protected the retirements of teachers, firefighters, police and other public servants. Following the law and sending this bill to be studied by an actuary will give the Legislature a more complete picture of the costs and impacts of granting a 2 percent COLA so that we have as much information as possible in front of us when we consider the bill next session."
Treat says an actuary will send a report to the Senate by December 1st, and will be considered by the committee in the 2020 session.
Which for Secrist, is another delay.
"We think we can fund it, we deserve it and we just want them to do the right thing," he said.