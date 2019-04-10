News
Tulsa-Based Investment Group Buys Local Chocolate Company
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's 'Glacier Confection' is being sold.
A local investment group called Black Rain Glacier is buying the chocolate shop. They say it's staying in Tulsa and nothing's changing.
Glacier has two stores in the Arts District, one at Utica Square, and a downtown chocolate cafe. Founder Bill Copeland will stay on for at least a year to focus on the chocolate.
"It'll give him the opportunity to get out of the back office and get back into the kitchen and creating and having fun new products that's what he's well known for," said CEO Katie Mabrey.
The new company says it's also exploring the possibility of high-end medical marijuana-infused edibles. Those items won’t be sold inside Glacier stores.