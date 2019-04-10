News
Union High School To Be First In The Nation To Offer Digital Diplomas
TULSA, Oklahoma - Union High School is the first in the country to use technology to issue digital diplomas and transcripts.
Union Schools is using what's called "block-chain technology" to make it happen. Starting in May graduating seniors will receive their diplomas and transcripts through a desktop application or mobile app.
Union Schools says this will make the process easier when students are sending their information to colleges and universities.