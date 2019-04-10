News
Midtown Tulsa Citizens Concerned About Plans For Duplex Development
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some people living in Midtown Tulsa are frustrated about how developers are trying to redevelop property near their homes.
CBC Builds is wanting to construct eight new duplexes near 13th Street and Delaware. But some already living in that area say they're concerned the duplexes could attract crime.
During a Board of Adjustments meeting on Tuesday, the city gave the project a continuance to give neighbors, and the Renaissance Neighborhood Association time to meet with the developer and architect for the proposed project.
The hope is that they'll come to some resolution to benefit everyone involved.