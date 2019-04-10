According to Tulsa Police, there was a broken down car with a flat tire on the side of the road on northbound US-75 near Independence.

The owner got out of the car to try and fix the tire and when he came back, he saw someone trying to burglarize his vehicle. TPD says the man confronted the burglars and the male suspect produced a gun.

The man and the male suspect struggled with the weapon until it fired, hitting and killing a female suspect who had been waiting in a second car belonging to the suspect. The male suspect is currently unaccounted for and police have begun a search.



The male suspect is described as a white male in his 30's with blonde/balding hair. Police say he is wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans or blue jean shorts.

TPD requested ODOT shut down NB 75 so they could investigate. They say it most likely will not reopen until around 10 pm.