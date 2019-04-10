Tree Pollen On The Rise In Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's not your imagination the pollen is worse this year than usual.
According to the Allergy Clinic of Tulsa, oak tree pollen is 10 times worse than last year at this time. Several tree pollen types have spiked in the last few days and that's creating problems, even for people who usually don't have allergy symptoms this time of year.
Pauline Taylor of Tulsa said her whole family is feeling the effects "A sore throat, runny nose and congestion" she said.
"I didn't know it was the pollen," said Betty Drewry of Beggs. "I know my throat is dryer than usual, I've never had problems and this year I have."
It's driving patients into the Allergy Clinic of Tulsa for relief.
"The ones that we have right now are oak trees hugely pollinating. 10 times the numbers last year," said Dr. James Love.
He said the high pollen counts are even more of a problem because of the wind. Doctor Love says allergy shots remain the gold standard for treatment and for people who often have allergy problems the results can be dramatic.
"That effect can be very longstanding, said Love, "Years to decades later you're not nearly as allergic if you've taken allergy shots."
The allergy clinic tracks daily pollen counts and the type of pollen and that's a good place to start determining what sets off your allergies because those allergy treatments are custom made for each patient.